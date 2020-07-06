Des Moines Community Playhouse Adds Family Workshops and Additional Drive-In Spaces

The Des Moines Community Playhouse has added family workshops following each performance of Miss Electricity. In response to demand, the theatre has also added parking spots and standby to every performance of Rounding Third, Miss Electricity, and The Roommate. Reservations are available online at dmplayhouse.com or by calling The Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261. All performances are free. Donations are encouraged with every donation being matched dollar-for-dollar.



In Miss Electricity, 10-year-old Violet is determined to show the world, not to mention the cool kids at school, just how special she is. The show is 50-minutes and performed without intermission. Youths ages 5 and up and their families can stay after the show for 45 minutes of fun, outdoor theatre games. Playhouse classroom favorites like Frogger, Join the Scene, and more have all been adapted to accommodate physical distancing. The focus will be on games that use bodies rather than voices for those who wish to wear a mask. Cost is $5.00 per participant collected at the event; no pre-registration required.



Miss Electricity is sponsored by Nationwide. Performances are 10:00 AM, Saturdays, July 11, July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15, with workshops following.



Live Theatre Drive-In evening performances are sponsored by Edward Jones, EMC Insurance, Fareway, ITA Group, and MidAmerican Energy. In Rounding Third, a coach who believes that winning is what is most important clashes with his assistant coach who believes that kids should have fun when they play baseball. Shows are just 90 minutes and are 7:00 PM, Wednesdays-Sundays, July 11-26. The summer ends with The Roommate: Sharon finds her life turned upside down when she welcomes a new housemate who has secrets. This 90-minute show is performed at 7:00 PM, Thursdays-Sundays, July 31-Aug. 15.



The Playhouse offers standby for all shows. Guests without reservations can come to the theatre one hour before curtain. Standby guests will be parked in available spaces starting 30 minutes prior to the show.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and Live Theatre Drive-in, including safety practices, visit dmplayhouse.com or contact The Playhouse at 515-277-6261.

