DM Playhouse, Young Professional Connection Announce Partnership

The Des Moines Community Playhouse's Curtain Crowd and the Greater Des Moines Young Professionals Connection (YPC), an initiative of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, are announcing a new partnership. YPC members will now gain access to all the perks of Curtain Crowd membership, including discounted tickets to Playhouse shows and a free drink at intermission.



The joint partnership between Curtain Crowd and YPC gives nearly 1,000 members easier access to high-quality theatre performances and volunteer opportunities. Together, these groups welcome those that recently moved to the area, attend college here or are just trying to find new and exciting ways to plug into their surroundings with other like-minded individuals.





The Curtain Crowd is a special membership group designed specifically for people ages 18 - 35. Its goal is to promote community connectedness and appreciation of theatrical arts created by Greater Des Moines (DSM) residents at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Members receive discounted tickets to every production, regardless of what night they attend. They also receive a complimentary drink while in attendance, a free birthday ticket and invitations to exclusive behind-the-scenes events.



YPC aims to promote a connected experience for emerging leaders in DSM. Members benefit from networking with other young professionals, developing their careers and connecting to the community through social, civic, charitable and professional opportunities. YPC tries to not only attract new voices but to grow and retain their membership with meaningful relationships.



The first event of this Curtain Crowd/YPC collaboration will occur at the Des Moines Community Playhouse on Friday, Dec. 6, to celebrate opening night of A Christmas Story, The Musical, which runs through Dec. 23. It will be a family-friendly social event for members with hot chocolate, cookies and holiday activities - plus a great reason to come inside from the cold and support local, community theatre.



For more information about these groups, please visit dmplayhouse.com/curtain-crowd and DSMpartnership.com/ypcDSM.





