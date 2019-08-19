DM Playhouse Announces Auditions for FREAKY FRIDAY

Auditions for the Disney musical Freaky Friday will be held at the Des Moines Playhouse at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Those auditioning must bring a prepared solo; an accompanist will be provided as well as the ability to play a track from an iPhone or similar device. Questions about auditions should be directed to Robin Spahr, 515-974-5365.



Freaky Friday contains featured roles for 1 male age 35-50, 1 female age 35-50, 2 females age 20-40, 4 females ages 14-22, 2 males ages 14-22, 1 male age 10-13, and an ensemble of individuals ages 14 and up. Performances are Oct. 18-Nov. 3, 2019, with school matinees Oct. 28-29. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not demanded by the needs of the script, the Playhouse casts its plays without regard to these attributes. Freaky Friday is directed and choreographed by Megan Helmers with music direction by Taylor Layden.



Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate each other's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.



Auditions are being held in conjunction with youth auditions for the Emerging Artists Ensemble in the Playhouse's 100th Birthday Bash Show. Accommodations will be made for those performers who wish to audition for both productions.



The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For up-to-date audition information, audition forms, and general guidelines, visit the Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact the Playhouse at 515-277-6261





