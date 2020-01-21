City Circle Theatre Company To Present EVITA Next Month

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will present the musical masterpiece Evita in concert format on February 14-16 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are February 14 and 15 at 7:30 pm and February 16 at 2:00 pm.

Evita is the passionate, exhilarating story of Eva Perón who used her charisma and charms to rise from her penniless origins to political power as the First Lady of Argentina. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's tour-de-force musical with an electrifying score is filled with unforgettable Broadway numbers including its grand anthem, "Don't Cry For Me Argentina."

Directed by Chris Okiishi with music direction by Jessica Palmer, City Circle's Evita features eight different actors in the title role, each portraying Eva Perón at a different point in her life. Playing the role of Eva Perón will be Kristen DeGrazia, Rebecca Fields-Moffitt, Mia Fryvecind Gimenez, Sarah Hinzman, Lauren Rude, Sasha Tyler, Melisa Wallace Rusk, and Jessica Wittman. The cast also includes Michael Benson as Juan Perón and Anthony Hendricks as Che Guevara.

Tickets can be purchased online at coralvillearts.org or by calling 319-248-9370 or in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street.





