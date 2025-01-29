City Circle Theatre Company Presents Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY: In Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Circle Theatre Company will present Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY: In Concert at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, running February 7–9 & 14–16, 2025.

In 1920s Manhattan, Queenie and Burrs are throwing the party-to-end-all-parties, and their guests are an unforgettable mix of vaudeville performers, lovers, and rogues. As the evening burns on, so do jealousies and tempers, blurring the line between passion and violence in this concert version of the darkly brilliant off-Broadway gem by Andrew Lippa. This production contains violence and sexually explicit content.

Two Weekends of Performances

Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 PM*

Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 PM

Friday, February 14 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 PM

*Student Rush: Students can buy any remaining seats for only $15 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, 2/8. One day only!

Tickets are $18–32 (before fees and sales tax) and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA

Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

