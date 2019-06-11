City Circle Theatre Co Welcomes Talent From 10 Area Schools for Disney's NEWSIES

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville is collaborating with Nolte Academy to produce Disney's NEWSIES on June 14-16 and 21-22 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are June 14, 15, 21 at 7:30 pm and June 16 and 22 at 2:00 pm.

Directed by Chris Okiishi and Leslie Nolte, City Circle's annual teen musical features a cast of 59 talented performers from 10 area schools including City, West, Liberty, Regina, Mid-Prairie, West Liberty, Prairie and Clear Creak Amana high schools; and North West and North Central junior highs. Nolte has been impressed with the talented cast: "What a pleasure it has been to work with such talented, dedicated, hard-working young performers. Every second has been joy after joy after joy."

Disney's NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies". When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies' expense, Jack rallies the newsies to strike against unfair conditions and fight for what's right. The Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman features classics songs such as "King of New York," and "Carrying the Banner."

Director Okiishi is looking forward to opening night: "This is the story of young people who saw an injustice and stood up for themselves and in the process, changed the world forever. I cannot imagine a better way to spend my spring than honoring their efforts with this dream cast and collaborators. This is already an incredibly special experience and I can't wait until we can share it with our audiences!"

Tickets to the show are $12-$27 and can be purchased at coralvillearts.org or by calling 319.248.9370 or in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.





