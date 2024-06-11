CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in July

City Circle Theatre Company will present a high-flying musical comedy based on an incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can, at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts July 19–21 & 26–28, 2024. Tickets are $16–30 (before fees and sales tax) and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

About the Show

Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams… without getting caught! Based on the hit DreamWorks film and the incredible true story.

Seeking fame and fortune, teenage Frank runs away from home to live the life of a globetrotting con artist. With nothing more than his boyish charm, Frank poses as a lawyer, doctor, and a pilot, until he catches the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty.

This soaring Broadway musical was created by the Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

This event is sponsored by Green State Credit Union.

From the Director, Kent Reynolds: “As a kid I went through so many different phases of ‘what I wanted to be when I grew up.’ There was a time I wanted to be an astronaut, a mailman, a teacher, an architect… the list goes on and on, but it wasn’t until I found the world of theatre that I realized there was a place where I could be all those things. Frank Abagnale Jr. shows us, albeit in some unconventional and often illegal ways, we can be anything we set our minds to. If there is something you want, set your sights on it and shoot for the stars… just maybe don’t break several international laws to get there.”

As a performer, Reynolds has previously performed in the show and had the honor of meeting with Frank Abagnale Jr, the real-life inspiration for the original film.

“It was clear to me that although he [Abagnale] clearly has a lot of charm and could talk to a brick wall, underneath he is just a guy who made choices to try to help out the people he loved,” says Reynolds.

“Which brings me to the most important reason this show is special,” Reynolds continues. “At its heart, this is a story about the relationships that we as people form throughout our lives and how each of those relationships allow us to grow. It is about family, chosen family, friends, mentors and all those people we meet along the way that help shape us into the people we become. We can be a Doctor, a Lawyer, or a Pilot, but in the end, it is the relationships we form that really define who we are.”

Two Weekends of Performances:

Friday, July 19 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 PM*

Sunday, July 21 at 2:00 PM

Friday, July 26 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 PM

*Student Rush: Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, July 20, 2024. One day only!

Cast

Frank Jr. — Owen Abel

Frank Sr. — Royce Blackburn

Paula — Jen Ford

Hanratty — Farris Abou-Hanna

Brenda — Tatum Calderwood

Roger — Eric Page

Carol — Shelby Myers



Agent Branton, Hanratty Understudy — Sam O’Brien

Agent Cod — Alexander Siron

Agent Dollar — Christian Drollinger

Ensemble

Emily Ash

Samantha Croco

Kinsey Collins

Karissa Burkhardt

Cassie Williams

Ellen Welch

Madeline Nuss

Eliza Kang

Savannah Page

Abby Schweitzer

Tess DeGrazia (Brenda Understudy)

Laura Kome

Reef Persons

Austin Gordley

Micah Rees

Andrew Forcier

Connor Ahrens (Frank Jr. Understudy)

Production Team

Director — Kent Reynolds

Music Director — Jessica Palmer

Choreography — Katie Colletta & Keegan Huckfeldt

Stage Manager — Lindy Rublaitus

Set Designer — Marianna Coffey