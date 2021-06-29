Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-22 Season Announced
The season kicks off on October 3 with RENT.
The Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-2022 Season has been announced. Subscriptions and group sales are on sale now!
The season features the TonyÂ® Award and Pulitzer PrizeÂ®-winning musical RENT, the concert style theatrical event The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of the TonyÂ® Award-winning Fiddler on the Roof, the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS, and the TonyÂ® and GrammyÂ® Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
In addition to the titles in the 2021-2022 series, the rescheduled performance of WAITRESS from the 2019-2020 season will play June 1, 2022.
Performance Dates:
RENT: October 3
The Simon & Garfunkel Story: November 7
Fiddler on the Roof: November 23
Cats: December 1
Beautiful: The Carole King Story: March 9, 2022
The only way to guarantee seats to this lineup is to subscribe to a season subscription package, starting as low as $200 for all 5 shows.
For information on becoming a subscriber:
- Call the Subscriber Hotline at 563-326-8522
- Visit the Adler Theatre Box Office (Mon-Fri, 10AM-2PM)
- Download and mail completed subscription form to: Adler Theatre Box Office | 136 E. 3rd St. | Davenport, IA 52801
- Subscribe online
On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
Learn more about all of the upcoming productions at http://www.adlertheatre.com/.