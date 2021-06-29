Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-22 Season Announced

The Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-2022 Season has been announced. Subscriptions and group sales are on sale now!

The season features the TonyÂ® Award and Pulitzer PrizeÂ®-winning musical RENT, the concert style theatrical event The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of the TonyÂ® Award-winning Fiddler on the Roof, the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS, and the TonyÂ® and GrammyÂ® Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

In addition to the titles in the 2021-2022 series, the rescheduled performance of WAITRESS from the 2019-2020 season will play June 1, 2022.

Performance Dates:

RENT: October 3

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: November 7

Fiddler on the Roof: November 23

Cats: December 1

Beautiful: The Carole King Story: March 9, 2022

The only way to guarantee seats to this lineup is to subscribe to a season subscription package, starting as low as $200 for all 5 shows.

For information on becoming a subscriber:

Call the Subscriber Hotline at 563-326-8522

Visit the Adler Theatre Box Office (Mon-Fri, 10AM-2PM)

Download and mail completed subscription form to: Adler Theatre Box Office | 136 E. 3rd St. | Davenport, IA 52801

Subscribe online

On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

Learn more about all of the upcoming productions at http://www.adlertheatre.com/.