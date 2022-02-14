BWW Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Des Moines Playhouse

Cast of "Murder on the Orient Express"

While we may have had a few snowstorms this winter that has left us stuck in our houses, imagine if you were stuck on a train during a snowstorm. As you're stuck in the middle of nowhere on that train, a murder happens. If you can visualize this, then Des Moines Playhouse has the perfect play for you in their production of "Agatha Christie's: Murder on the Orient Express" by Ken Ludwig, which is currently playing through Sunday, February 20.

Whether it is your first time taking an adventure on the "Orient Express," or if you have read the book, seen it on stage, or film, this version brings a refreshingly new take on the story. Ken Ludwig's adaptation brings a comedic look at the familiar story. We start by meeting detective Hercule Poirot, who narrates the story. We are then transported to a meeting between Poirot and his friend Monsieur Bouc. Bouc invites Poirot to ride on the Orient Express with him. As they get onto the train, we are introduced to each passenger for the evening's trip. By the end of the first act, we find out that one of the passengers, Samuel Ratchett, has been murdered. As we start to see clues unraveled about who the murderer could be, like Poirot, the audience is left with a question. Was this murder justified, and if so, what should or should have been done with the murderer.

This trip on the "Orient Express" is a treat for the audience's eyes. One of the things I've appreciated about Nicholas Amundson's set designs is his clever use of the proscenium to frame what is happening on stage and pull the audience in at the same time. For this show, the proscenium matches the train we see towards the show's beginning, giving the audience the feeling that they are looking inside. As though a side of the train had been cut off.

One of the night's biggest surprises came through the projections used throughout the show, designed by Mark Carski with Carski Studios. The projections are cleverly used throughout the show, and my favorite use was the scene changes as the audience is taken from car to car on the train. The use of the projected snowstorm was both cinematic and magical.

The feast continues in the gorgeous costumes designed by Angela Lampe. Her costumes give each character their own flair, almost giving the audience a feeling that they are watching a Clue game played out live on stage, which is very fitting as we try to figure out who the murderer is.

One of the things I enjoyed most about this show was the large ensemble of actors. Each of them brilliantly finds ways to make their character distinct and memorable, which makes watching the show feel as though you are playing a live version of the game "Clue," where you know the room and the weapon, just not the killer. Another thing that the cast does an excellent job with is selling the small quarters of the train. The way they move around tables, the sleeping quarters, and the other parts of the set allows the audience to feel the small area a train car would have.

The story of "Orient Express" can't be told without a strong actor in the lead of Hercule Poirot. We get that with Cedric Fevrier's portrayal of Poirot. What I appreciated about his take on the character was how he wore his emotions on his sleeve. As an audience member, I enjoyed not only seeing the struggle to do the right thing in this situation, but in the end, I feel his portrayal allows the audience to agree with the final decision his character makes.

Whether this is your first time taking a trip on the "Orient Express" or your first, this production of "Murder on the Orient Express" will be a delight. From the sets to the costumes and the projections to the cast, each element comes together to make for an evening that will have audiences at the edge of their seats trying to figure out who the murderer is. If you are looking for a great mystery, performances continue through February 20. For more information, visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/murder-on-the-orient-express/

Review was written by DC Felton

