BWW Interview: Ethan Saltz of A PIECE OF MY HEART at Ankeny Community Theatre

Theatres across the United States have closed their doors due to the arrival of COVID-19. These closures include local theatres in Des Moines and the surrounding communities. Part of our goal with Broadwayworld is to promote and support our regional theatres. How do we do this with all theatres closed?

Last week we started a series of spotlights. Our goal is to highlight artists, theatre companies, and other arts organizations and the impact that the closures have had on them.

We continue our series with Ethan Saltz from Ankeny Community Theatre's production of "A Piece of My Heart" by Shirley Lauro, which was getting ready to open. It has now been postponed to June 5-14.

DC Felton (DF): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Ethan Saltz (ES): I did some theatre in high school, but wasn't too into it until after I graduated, mainly because I had no idea how to step into the community theatre scene! I've done three shows at the Playhouse and three shows at the Ankeny Community Theatre so far.

(DF): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out you needed to immediately postpone/cancel the show?

(ES): We were a little under a month away from opening A Piece Of My Heart at the Ankeny Community Theatre before receiving news that we had to postpone rehearsals until later in the year.

Ethan Saltz, Mitchell Nieland, and Will Johnson

"Kiss Me, Kate!" with Ankeny Community Theatre

Photo by A and G Romans Photo

(DF): How was the shutdown communicated with the cast and production team?

(ES): We all got a text from our director that he was going to involve all of us in a conference call, which then he gave us the unfortunate news.

(DF): Are plans in place to present that production at a future date, or is the cancellation permanent?

(ES): Yes! As far as I know, we are opening up rehearsals are resuming at the end of April, and we open the show in June.

(DF): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(ES): After A Piece of My Heart, I had plans to slow down and start going back to school, so nothing is on my mind, yet after the show closes.

(DF): How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(ES): I'm finding new musicals almost every day, and I have a buddy on Facebook that keeps posting things like, "what roles do you see me playing?" And other posts relating.

Ethan Saltz, Tammy Sposeto, Ali Kirwen

"Mom's Gift" with Ankeny Community Theatre

Photo by A and G Romans Photo

(DF): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the Des Moines Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(ES): Just like many other actors/actresses around the community, I was incredibly bummed out when not just my shows productions stopped, but all other theaters in the area! But I'm sure we are all so very eager and counting down the days until we can get back on the stage!!

(DF): Please feel free to add anything else you would like considered to be part of your article.

(ES): Being a part of the community theatre world has opened up a whole new side of me that I still have yet to fully understand. I'm just glad I get to discover more and more about that side while acting right next to so many other amazing people.

Ethan has been seen on stage in the following productions.

Miss Nelson is Missing! (Des Moines Playhouse) Billy Elliot (Des Moines Playhouse) Elf: The Musical! (Des Moines Playhouse) Kiss Me, Kate (Ankeny Community Theatre) Moms Gift (Ankeny Community Theatre) (also my first play ever) A Piece Of My Heart (Ankeny Community Theatre)

Thank you so much, Ethan, for taking the time to answer these questions.

We look forward to Ankeny Community Theatre to be able to reopen and present "A Piece of My Heart" by Shirley Lauro. To purchase tickets, or to find out more about Ankeny Community Theatre, visit https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

If you are an artist in Des Moines or the surrounding communities and would be willing to answer a few questions about how this shutdown has affected you, please reach out to us.

Interview by DC Felton

