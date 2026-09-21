BLUEY’S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW Returning to Des Moines in April 2027

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Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will return to the Des Moines Civic Center for performances on April 20 and 21, 2027.

Based on the Emmy Award-winning television series, the 45-minute stage production brings Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad to life through puppetry, music and imaginative play.

In the show, Dad hopes to spend a quiet afternoon relaxing on the bean bag, but Bluey and Bingo have other plans. Using their games, imagination and ingenuity, the sisters set out to get him up and playing with them.

Bluey’s Big Play was written by series creator Joe Brumm and features original music by composer Joff Bush. The production also includes the voices of Melanie Zanetti as Mum, also known as Chilli, and David McCormack as Dad, also known as Bandit.

The live show has played to more than two million people across the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show will play the Des Moines Civic Center April 20–21, 2027. Tickets will go on sale Monday, September 28 at 10 a.m. through DMPA.org.



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