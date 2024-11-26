ANASTASIA to be Presented at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Circle Theatre Company will present the musical fairy tale ANASTASIA this December at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $16–30.



About the Show

Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is a dazzling Broadway musical about a brave young woman seeking the truth of her mysterious past. Created by Tony Award winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens, this enchanting story transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as Anya embarks on an epic adventure with a dashing young con man and a former aristocrat as her companions.



Performances will run over two weekends, Decembr 6-8 and December 13 through 15. Student Rush: Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, 12/7. One day only!

ASL: The Sunday 12/15 performance will include American Sign Language interpretation by Hands Up Communications. Please contact the Box Office to be seated in their ASL section for the best view of the interpreters: 319-248-9370 ext 1, ccpaboxoffice@coralville.org.





Comments