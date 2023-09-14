AN EVENING OF COLE PORTER Comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The concert is on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

AN EVENING OF COLE PORTER Comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts’ American Songbook series continues with AN EVENING OF Cole Porter Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM. Tickets cost $12–$22 each and are available online at Click Here, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Under the direction of Wes Habley and Josh Sazon, the CCPA celebrates the work of songwriter Cole Porter with the CCPA Big Band, along with the talents of vocalists Joe Bauer, Katelyn Halverson, and Marcia Hughes. The evening features performances of selections from the musicals Kiss Me Kate and Anything Goes, as well as songs that have made their way into the Great American Songbook, including I Got You Under My Skin, De-Lovely, Begin The Beguine, and I Get A Kick Out Of You.

According to Josh Sazon, one of the event’s directors, “My first exposure to the Great American Songbook was through the fabulously urbane songs of Cole Porter, so I’m terribly excited with the opportunity to re-acquaint myself with his works. It is a pleasure and a privilege to work on this material with such talented collaborators.”

Co-director Wes Habley adds, “I could not pass up this opportunity. The big band sound combined with the witty lyrics and catchy melodies of Cole Porter are the recipe for a memorable evening of entertainment.”

The evening also celebrates the dedication of the CCPA’s Orchestra Pit in honor of Dr. Edward Kottick, who conducted for nearly 75 years, 55 of which were in the Iowa City area.

The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts is located in Plaza on 5th  at 1301 5th Street in Coralville, Iowa. For more information, contact the Box Office 319.248.9370, or visit Click Here.

  




