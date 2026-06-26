ALWAYS OLIVIA Tribute Concert to Play Riverside Casino in Iowa
The performance will take place on July 11.
Always Olivia, an Olivia Newton-John tribute live in concert will be presented at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort - Show Lounge, on Saturday, July 11, 2026.
The show is fronted by singer Annie Aiello. Aiello, (a celebrated vocalist, 'Round 2' candidate on 'The Voice', recorded with 80's icon Richard Marx and worked alongside Grammy and Emmy Award winning producers) has shared the stage as guest vocalist with Grammy nominated, Jim Brickman. Aiello was captivated by and studied Newton-John ever since she was seven-years-old.
Backing Aiello are musicians who have played for Oprah Winfrey, 'American Idol', Jersey Boys, Frankie Avalon, The Drifters, Mannheim Steamroller and more. This show lovingly incorporates five decades of Newton-John's music, historical dialogue, humor, audience participation, costume changes and captivating video elements. Expect to hear memorable hits 'Hopelessly Devoted', 'You're The One That I Want', 'Physical', 'Magic', 'Xanadu', 'If You Love Me Let Me Know', 'Let Me Be There', 'Don't Stop Believin'', 'Grace & Gratitude' and so much more.
Always Olivia isn't just any tribute band. Not only is the show supported by friends and family of Newton-John, but in 2023-2024, they helped raise more than $40,000 benefitting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre to advance Newton-John's legacy and belief that we can "see an end to cancer in our lifetime."
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