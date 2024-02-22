WILD WOMEN: NEVER SAY NEVER Comes to Stories on Stage in March

Back by popular demand, Stories on Stage will present Wild Women: Never Say Never at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut, Boulder, CO 80302 on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. and at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

​Stories on Stage welcomes three new Wild Women to the stage. Julia Pace Mitchell is an American stage, television and film actress best known for her role as Sofia Dupre on the CBS television soap opera The Young and the Restless and her recurring role on Young Sheldon. Rachel Fowler resides in London but has deep roots in Colorado theatre. She has been seen on stage at Creede Repertory Theatre, Arvada Center, Curious Theatre Co, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, BETC and the Denver Center Theatre Company. MacKenzie Beyer is an ensemble member of Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company and an audiobook narrator for the Library of Congress National Library Service. She has performed on stage at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, THEATREWORKS, Curious Theatre, Miners Alley Playhouse and Benchmark Theatre.

Join these fine actors at the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

It’s also time for the Annual Silent Auction! Auction items will be available for bid at both performances.

Celebrating their 23nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.