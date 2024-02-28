Video: Get A First Look At Denver Center for the Performing Arts' RUBICON





Get a first look at Denver Center's production of Rubicon. Starting in the years leading up to World War II, Rubicon follows real-life heroine Elizabeth “Betty” Pack as she transitions from society wife and mother to steely, seductive agent for British and American Intelligence.

Rubicon features Aaron Blakely (Wolf Play, ACT Theatre) as Man #3, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen, Broadway) as Woman, Carolyn Holding (As You Like It, DCPA) as Betty, Geoffrey Kent (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA) as Man #1, and Pomme Koch (The Band’s Visit, Broadway) as Man #2.

Rubicon will be directed by Chris Coleman (A Little Night Music, DCPA), scenic design by Tony Cisek (Choir Boy, DCPA), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (The Chinese Lady, DCPA), lighting design by Robert Aguilar (Hotter Than Egypt, DCPA), composer and sound design by Megumi Katayama (The Light in Piazza, Off-Broadway), voice and dialect by Kathy Maes (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), dramaturgy by Kristin Leahey (Much Ado About Nothing, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (A Little Night Music, DCPA), fight and intimacy choreography by Samantha Egle (A Little Night Music, DCPA), casting by Murnane Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA (A Little Night Music, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Clyde’s, DCPA), stage management by Corin Davidson (The Color Purple, DCPA) and Malia Stoner (A Christmas Carol, DCPA)