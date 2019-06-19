Theatre Aspen Kicks-Off Summer Season With GUYS & DOLLS This Friday

Theatre Aspen kicks-off performances for the company's 36th Season with Abe Burrows', Jo Swerling's, and Frank Loesser's Tony Award-winning musical Guys & Dolls, directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster and choregraphed by Lisa Shriver this Friday, June 21 at 7:30pm at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. The official Opening Night celebration for Guys & Dolls will be held Saturday, June 22 at 8:00pm.

The company of Guys & Dolls includes Travis Anderson (Angie The Ox/MC), Kevin Michael Buckley (Calvin/Society Max), Galyana Castillo (General Cartwright), Sarah Marie Charles (Sarah Brown), Jon Cooper (Benny Southstreet), Ray DeMattis (Arvide), Bobby Ellis (Seldome Seen Kid), Rosharra Francis (Agatha), Chad Fornwalt (Big Jule) Jonathan Gomolka (Harry The Horse), Dion Grier (Nicely, Nicely), Alisha Jury (Allison), Julie Kavanagh (Adelaide), Christopher Carter Minor (Lt. Branigan; Cabaret Series), Nevada Riley (Mimi), Tony Roach (Sky Masterson), Blakely Slaybaugh (Nathan Detroit), and Blake Stadnik (Rusty Charlie/Joey Biltmore).

The creative team of Guys and Dolls includes Eric Alsford (Music Director; 6th Season), David Arsenault (Scenic Designer; 1st Season), Nikki Moody (Costume Designer; 2nd Season), Aaron Spivey (Lighting Designer; 1st Season), David Thomas (Sound Designer; 12th Season), and Jared Janas (Hair & Wig Designer; 2nd Season).

The Theatre Aspen main-stage season continues with the smash-hit musical Little Shop of Horrors, which begins performances July 11, and Yasmina Reza's Tony-winning comedy God of Carnage, beginning July 17. Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Aspen Box Office, now open at the Hurst Theatre, by calling 970.300.4474, Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm, or online at www.TheatreAspen.org

Since 1983, Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive summer Apprentice program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or by phone at 970.925.9313.





