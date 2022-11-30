Theatre Aspen Announces Holiday Cabaret At Hotel Jerome

Producing Director of Theatre Aspen, Jed Bernstein commented, "We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the Hotel Jerome as we return for our Holiday Cabaret as Theatre Aspen celebrates the Season. We can't think of a better place to perform than at our birthplace 40 years ago. Every member of the cast and the creative team is a part of the Theatre Aspen family, and we can't wait to welcome them all back."

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Theater Aspen on our second annual Holiday Cabaret at Hotel Jerome. The great cast marrying A-List Broadway performers and Theater Aspen alumni will create a truly one-of-a-kind performance." said Hotel Jerome's General Manager, Patrick Davila.

Together the cast and creative team of the 2022 Holiday Cabaret have countless Theatre Aspen mainstage credits among them. Directed by stalwart TA Director, Mark Martino (Les Misérables, Ragtime, Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago) with music direction by Eric Alsford (Full Monty, Ragtime, Chicago, Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys), The company includes Kimberly Doreen Burns (Ragtime, Our Town) Galyana Castillo (Guys and Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Rock of Ages) Trevor James (Jersey Boys),Isaiah Reynolds (Hairspray) and Jayke Workman (Chicago, Gypsy, Jersey Boys).

Tony Award nominee and local Roaring Fork resident Beth Malone (Les Misérables, Spelling Bee, The Marverlous Wonderettes) has been part of the TA family since 1999 and will also be appearing to celebrate this holiday season! Each night of the Holiday Cabaret the cast will also be joined by local youth alumni who have performed in past Theatre Aspen mainstage productions. A full list of names will be announced shortly. The band includes Mike Brown (Bass) and Nicole Patrick (Drums).

Tickets and more information, including full dinner menus visit TheatreAspen.org or call 970-300-4474 The 2022 Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret is generously underwritten by, Anonymous, Robin Smith. Mike Marolt, and Debbie and Richard Jelinek. About Theatre Aspen As Theatre Aspen kicks off its 40th Anniversary celebration, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling.

Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call 970 925 9313.

Located in the heart of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 131-year-old historic landmark, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places, boasts luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that honor the property's iconic mountain spirit. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, which is lauded as an Aspen institution; Prospect, an American bistro; apreÌs-ski favorite - the Living Room bar and lounge; sultry speakeasy Bad Harriet; the newly opened Ken Fulk designed Felix Roasting Company; the award-winning spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; ski concierge; outdoor pool and hot tub. For more information: aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome