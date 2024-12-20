The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra’s Big Band Will Perform SUMMERTIME IN WINTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra’s big band will bring Summertime in Winter to the Arvada Center Main Stage Theatre on Saturday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. with The Music of Gershwin and more with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield.

Join CJRO for the timeless music of Gershwin and other jazz classics featuring the smooth and soulful sounds that define a generation like "Summertime" and other much-loved songs. The evening features Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield, one of the top rising star vocalists in the country. Downbeat Magazine, described her intonation as “flawless” and her scatting “as natural as breathing.” She last appeared at the Arvada Center Amphitheater this past summer in “Lady Sings the Grooves”.

Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield has a powerful voice and persona that have been described by many as refreshing and powerful. She often performs with the CJRO and is featured on its fourth album Golden Lady to be released in July 2025. A jazz/soul vocalist, musician, composer, and educator from Fort Worth, Texas, LadyMay has performed in various venues and festivals throughout the U.S. and abroad, which have earned her rave reviews from listeners and musicians in addition to numerous awards. Tatiana is the Assistant Professor of Contemporary Popular Music at Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver.

This season, CJRO is bringing a bold new sound to the stage, blending classic, soul, and Latin jazz along with their signature big band energy, all under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Drew Zaremba. Founded in 2012 by Executive Director, Art Bouton, the CJRO has a history of delivering exceptional performances featuring Colorado's finest musicians and guest artists. Experience the CJRO more than a traditional jazz orchestra; it's an exploration of music, creativity, and artistry at the highest level. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org

