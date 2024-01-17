The University Of Northern Colorado to Present 2024 SOUTHARD MUSIC COMPETITION WINNERS CONCERT

The winners of the 2024 Angie Southard Music Competition are set to perform on Monday, February 26th, 2024, at the UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall. The concert will begin with the first movement of Nielsen's Quintet for Winds Op. 48, presented by the Bear Lake Wind Quintet (2nd prize winners). Following this, violinist Edward W. Hardy, the 3rd prize winner, will showcase his composition and performance of the song cycle Born Free, featuring soprano Courtney Caston and pianist Jordan Ortman. The performance will conclude with Ponce's Mazurka No. 23 (20) in A minor, Debussy's Feux d'artifice (Fireworks), and Kapustin's Variations for Piano, Op. 41, presented by pianist Alejandro Jose Arroyo Alberto, the 1st prize winner.

These collective winners are excited to share their music selections next month during UNC's campus-wide "Common Hour" series. Violinist Edward W. Hardy says, "I am deeply honored to have earned the third prize in UNC's Southard Music Competition, and it's a privilege to be recognized with a song cycle that I composed! Interestingly, that performance in the competition happened to be the third time I've played Born Free. I can't wait to share these original songs with Greeley and the UNC community."

Hosted by the University of Northern Colorado's School of Music, this concert is scheduled to start at 12:20 pm and is open and free to the Colorado community. For additional details about the Southard Awards Concert, visit Click Here.