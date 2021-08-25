The 8th Annual AgriCulture Feast at Centennial Village Museum Will Feature Food & Music By Colorado Talent

The 8th annual AgriCulture Feast at Centennial Village Museum will be this Thursday, August 26.

Guests will enjoy appetizers and drinks provided by local brewers and be entertained by local musicians, including a new University of Northern Colorado doctoral student/ graduate teaching assistant, Edward W. Hardy, as they experience the Centennial Village Museum grounds and gardens. Local agricultural producers will share their stories and meet and greet friends.

All guests will receive a gift bag of local agricultural treats to commemorate the evening as a special thank you for their support of the Creative District.

Thursday, August 26, 2021, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM MDT at Centennial Village Museum: Living Heritage Experience, 1475 A Street, Greeley, CO 80631. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agriculture-feast-2021-tickets-161123130621.