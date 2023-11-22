Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

THE QUEEN'S CARTOONISTS Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in December

The performance is at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Lincoln Center and the Paramount Theatre Photo 4 An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Lincoln Center and the Paramount Theatre

THE QUEEN'S CARTOONISTS Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in December

Looking for a new way to celebrate the holidays this season? Venture into a world of virtuosic musicianship with multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy that's holiday-oriented and fun for the whole family. Experience The Queen's Cartoonists at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22. Purchase tickets now and give the gift of entertainment.

During the “Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!” show, The Queen's Cartoonists perform original soundtracks and fresh compositions perfectly synchronized with projections of cartoons pulled from the golden age of animation, cult cartoon classics and modern animated films. Tying everything together is the group's unique brand of comedy – anecdotes about the cartoons, the composers, stream-of-consciousness humor and elements of a musical circus. Inspired by the crossroads of jazz, classical music and cartoons, the group brings animated films to life, matching the energy of the cartoons and dazzling audiences of all ages.

Rooted in jazz, The Queen's Cartoonists are a sextet of talented musicians garnering acclaim performing in a wide variety of venues, including opening for the New York Philharmonic, selling out the Blue Note Jazz Club, receiving a residency at Konzerthaus Berlin and having an extended run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The band is led by Dr. Joel Pierson at the piano and includes Greg Hammontree (trumpet, trombone), Mark Phillips (clarinet, soprano saxophone), Drew Pitcher (flute, tenor saxophone), Rossen Nedelchev (drums), and a rotating cast of bassists. Guest vocalist Tara Lynne Khaler joins the band for the holiday smorgasbord, which pairs traditional numbers (“White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah,” etc.) with jazz arrangements and classic cartoon characters including Betty Boop, Bugs Bunny, Popeye the Sailor Man and Porky Pig.

This holiday season Lakewood Cultural Center Presents is offering three new holiday productions. Purchase tickets for Kat Edmonson-Holiday Swingin', The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers, or The Queen's Cartoonists – “Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!” Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
THE QUEENS CARTOONISTS Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in December Photo
THE QUEEN'S CARTOONISTS Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in December

​​​​​​​Looking for a new way to celebrate the holidays this season? Venture into a world of virtuosic musicianship with multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy that's holiday-oriented and fun for the whole family. Experience The Queen's Cartoonists at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22. Purchase tickets now and give the gift of entertainment.

2
Sam Tallent Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 22, 24 & 25 Photo
Sam Tallent Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 22, 24 & 25

Comedy Works has announced that Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
SANTAS BIG RED SACK Is Back For The Holidays Beginning This Month Photo
SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Is Back For The Holidays Beginning This Month

Santa's Big Red Sack is back for the Holidays in Aurora! Catch this hilarious holiday show from November 30 to December 23 at The People's Building.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Home for the Holidays in Denver Home for the Holidays
Lone Tree Arts Center (12/14-12/23)
Vintage Theatre Productions presents Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Cadillac Crew"
Vintage Theatre (10/20-11/26)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Denver Chicago (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
UnParrishable: One Night Only in Denver UnParrishable: One Night Only
Clocktower Cabaret (1/10-1/10)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Denver SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
HRM Software Show in Denver HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Denver Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Cheyenne Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre (3/20-3/20)
Backwoods Cigars Show in Denver Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Denver Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’ in Denver Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’
Lakewood Cultural Center (11/30-11/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You