THE QUEEN'S CARTOONISTS Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in December

Looking for a new way to celebrate the holidays this season? Venture into a world of virtuosic musicianship with multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy that's holiday-oriented and fun for the whole family. Experience The Queen's Cartoonists at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 22. Purchase tickets now and give the gift of entertainment.

During the “Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!” show, The Queen's Cartoonists perform original soundtracks and fresh compositions perfectly synchronized with projections of cartoons pulled from the golden age of animation, cult cartoon classics and modern animated films. Tying everything together is the group's unique brand of comedy – anecdotes about the cartoons, the composers, stream-of-consciousness humor and elements of a musical circus. Inspired by the crossroads of jazz, classical music and cartoons, the group brings animated films to life, matching the energy of the cartoons and dazzling audiences of all ages.

Rooted in jazz, The Queen's Cartoonists are a sextet of talented musicians garnering acclaim performing in a wide variety of venues, including opening for the New York Philharmonic, selling out the Blue Note Jazz Club, receiving a residency at Konzerthaus Berlin and having an extended run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The band is led by Dr. Joel Pierson at the piano and includes Greg Hammontree (trumpet, trombone), Mark Phillips (clarinet, soprano saxophone), Drew Pitcher (flute, tenor saxophone), Rossen Nedelchev (drums), and a rotating cast of bassists. Guest vocalist Tara Lynne Khaler joins the band for the holiday smorgasbord, which pairs traditional numbers (“White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah,” etc.) with jazz arrangements and classic cartoon characters including Betty Boop, Bugs Bunny, Popeye the Sailor Man and Porky Pig.

This holiday season Lakewood Cultural Center Presents is offering three new holiday productions. Purchase tickets for Kat Edmonson-Holiday Swingin', The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers, or The Queen's Cartoonists – “Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!” Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).