Squirrel Nut Zippers to Perform Three-Night Residency at The Stanley Hotel

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Following last year's sold-out weekend celebrating the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking album Hot, the Squirrel Nut Zippers will return to the legendary Estes Park hotel-the eerie inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining-for three nights of music, mischief, and merriment.

The residency will kick off Friday, February 12, with a full performance of Perennial Favorites, the band's 1998 Gold-certified album that reached No. 18 on the Billboard 200. During this exclusive, one-night only performance, guests will be treated to such hits as "Suits Are Picking Up the Bill," "Ghost of Stephen Foster," and "Fat Cat Keeps Getting Fatter," as the Zippers re-create one of their most acclaimed releases to-date. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at STANLEY HOTEL. Individual show tickets and weekend passes will be available.

On Saturday, February 13, the band will return to perform its newest album, Squirrel Nut Zippers Starring in 'Fat City' (The Ballad of Lil' Tony), which was released March 6, 2026 via Music Maker. Part Beggar's Opera, part literary narrative, and deeply rooted in the jazz and cabaret traditions of the early 20th century, Fat City tells a story inspired by front man Jimbo Mathus' grandfather-a bootlegger, juke joint operator, and big band promoter in the American South. This will be a rare opportunity for fans to experience the new record live.

The residency will reach its finale on Sunday, February 14, beginning with a Jazz Brunch in the Stanley Hotel's newly-renovated MacGregor Ballroom giving fans a rare chance to experience the band in an intimate and unforgettable setting. Then, that evening the band will perform at their Valentine's Dance where attendees will enjoy a sultry, swing-fueled soiree, seeped in Southern-style jazz, cabaret, and good old-fashioned raucous rock and roots music.

With the hotel's legendary history as the inspiration for The Shining, the Squirrel Nut Zippers' theatrical musicianship, and three radically different nights of music, the Stanley Hotel residency promises an experience unlike any other. And with Presidents Day weekend giving revelers an extra day to recover, there's no better time to surrender to the madness.

Tickets and hotel packages are extremely limited and expected to sell out. Fans can purchase tickets and packages beginning Friday, September 25 at STANLEY HOTEL.

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