STEP ON ME: STACY & HER SCALE To Premiere At Denver Fringe Festival And Junkyard Social Club

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Cypherbird Projects will present the world premiere of STEP ON ME: STACY & HER SCALE, A CAUTIONARY TALE by Lisa Wagner Erickson, with performances scheduled during the first weekend of June at the Denver Fringe Festival and June 14 at Junkyard Social Club in Boulder, Colorado.

Directed by Em Perez, the production will feature John-Christian Maheu and Veronica Straight-Lingo. The play is based on Erickson’s short work, which was previously described by the Boston Globe as “a hilarious play that toys with one woman's obsession with her bathroom scale.”

The story follows an aspiring influencer navigating an increasingly surreal relationship with her bathroom scale, blending physical comedy, music, and stylized movement. As the character’s fixation intensifies, the piece examines themes of control, identity, and self-perception.

Maheu and Straight-Lingo previously performed the short version of the play at Meow Wolf, where they received a Best Cast award as part of a Cheeky Monkey Productions event.

STEP ON ME: STACY & HER SCALE, A CAUTIONARY TALE

Denver Fringe Festival

First weekend of June 2026 (details to be announced)

Junkyard Social Club

June 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $20 and are available via Eventbrite.

ABOUT CYPHERBIRD PROJECTS

Cypherbird Projects is a Colorado-based arts organization focused on interdisciplinary and experimental performance, presenting work by local playwrights, artists, and creatives.