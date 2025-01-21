SHE SINGS: A SOARING MUSICAL To Have Benefit Performance At Wheeler Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On February 19, 2025, the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado, will host She Sings: A Soaring Musical, in a special performance benefiting Response and She Is Safe of CHQ County. This one-woman show, written and performed by Rebecca Magnuson, tells the story of her courageous journey to break free from physical, mental, and financial abuse.

Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit two non-profits with a shared mission: Response, which provides essential services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, and She Is Safe of CHQ County-founded by Magnuson-which creates safe opportunities for women escaping abusive situations in Chautauqua County.

She Sings has made a lasting impact on audiences from off-Broadway to LA. Through this deeply personal narrative, Rebecca brings to life the highs and lows of her journey-revealing both the heart-wrenching struggles and the triumphant moments of resilience that have defined her fight for freedom. The show offers a musical experience, full of intensity, vulnerability, and inspiration, as Magnuson shows what it takes to overcome adversity and find strength in the face of the unimaginable.

The original soundtrack is available on major streaming platforms, and for those unable to attend, Rebecca's five-part documentary series, She Sings: Surviving the Narcissist, is now available to stream.

Tickets for She Sings: A Soaring Musical are available on The Wheeler Opera House's Website, as well as at the box office. Join us for an evening of music, empowerment, and hope in support of a crucial cause!

