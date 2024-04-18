SHADOWLANDS Comes to Coal Creek Theater of Louisville in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present SHADOWLANDS by William Nicholson directed by Dan Schock. Performances run May 3-18, 2024.

This West End and Broadway hit is the love story of C.S. Lewis - Oxford don and author of The Chronicles of Narnia and The Screwtape Letters - and American poet Joy Davidman. Jack Lewis is smug in his convictions about God and His plan for the world until Joy and her young child enter his life, and the bewildered theoretician of love in the abstract finally confronts its direct presence.

The cast includes Andy Anderson (C.S. “Jack” Lewis), Adam Farland (Christopher Riley), Robert Hudgins (Rev. “Harry” Harrington), Larry Miggitti (Dr. Oakley*), David Cervera (Alan Gregg*), Steve Rausch (Major W.H. Lewis), Millie Marquez (Diana), Beth Crosby (Joy Gresham/Davidman), and Faye Quam (Registrar*). *Some actors play several roles.

Director Dan Schock comments that "The phenomenal cast brings the emotions, faith, and relationships of these characters to life, creating an experience you won't want to miss."