Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Announces KINKY BOOTS, COME FROM AWAY And More At 2024 Season

It's time to start filling those summer calendars! Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre's summer season opens May 31st with Kinky Boots.

In this heartwarming musical, lead character Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and they discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots will have you dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

Then, beginning June 14, get ready for seventy-six trombones and the music that comes with The Music Man.

This Broadway classic follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Coming June 29th, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre is proud to present Come From Away, which is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

After its opening on Broadway in 2017, reviewers have called Come From Away a “celebration of the best of humankind”. Audiences should note that Come From Away contains adult language.

All three summer shows at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre this season have been licensed by Music Theatre International.

To finish out the 2024 season, I Left My Heart: a Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett opens August 30th. Featuring four decades of music, I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett includes Bennett's early top-40 hits, jazz recordings with Basie, Stan Getz, and Bill Evans, torch songs, film scores, all the way to his now infamous MTV unplugged, which introduced him to a whole new generation of listeners.

Interspersed with biographical tidbits and anecdotes, I Left My Heart highlights 40 Bennett standards including “Rags to Riches”, “Put on a Happy Face”, “The Good Life”, “The Best is Yet to Come”, and, of course, “I Left my Heart in San Francisco.” This enduring music, coupled with the fall colors, will be a fantastic September outing!

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now! Please visit rockymountainrep.com, call the administrative office (970) 627-5087, or stop by the administrative office across the street from the theatre on Grand Avenue.