Public Invited to Provide Input for Two New Denver Art Commissions

Denver Public Art and Art Students League of Denver are inviting the community to provide input on two new Public Art projects planned for the Westwood neighborhood.

The public is invited to provide input on what is important to them for art in Westwood including visions, inspirations and ideas for the artworks, and plans and strategies for community engagement.

“We are excited to partner with Art Students League of Denver through their NEA Our Town grant,” said Hannah Leathers, program administrator for Denver Public Art. “With significant funding for two new public art projects in the Westwood neighborhood, there is potential to make a big impact in Westwood. We look forward to engaging with the community and gathering information about what is important to them about the process and the end goals of the projects.”

The community input meeting will be hosted at Westwood Community Center, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver on March 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but capacity is limited. Attendees are asked to RSVP through Eventbrite.

“As Denver grows, Westwood and similar neighborhoods are at risk of being developed in ways that pave over or push out the culturally rich communities already in place there,” said Rachel Basye, Art Students League of Denver executive director. “We hope these public art projects will uplift the community identity of Westwood, and we need input from neighborhood residents to make sure that their dreams for this project are the driving force of our work.”

Following the community meeting, Denver Public Art and Art Students League of Denver will host a one-hour training for local artists to inform prospective applicants about the public art process.

Spanish interpretation, childcare and food will be provided. Other interpretation services will be available upon request. Attendees are asked to please email r.basye@asld.org to request interpretation services at least five business days in advance.