Pauly Shore to Perform at Comedy Works Landmark and Larimer Square

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Comedy Works has announced that Pauly Shore will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Downtown at Larimer Square.

Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show Totally Pauly hit the airwaves to major fan approval. That lead to his HBO comedy special, Pauly Does Dallas, and starring roles in films like Jury Duty, In the Army Now, Bio-Dome, Encino Man, Son In Law, and A Goofy Movie.

Pauly went on to produce and star in several of his own projects, including Pauly Shore is Dead, as well as the comedy specials Vegas is My Oyster and Pauly-Tics. In 2014, he released Pauly Shore Stands Alone, a true-life road documentary.

Other recent projects include Adam Sandler's Sandy Wexler, the short film, Sin City Psycho, The Big Trip, The Little Penguin: Pororo's Dinosaur Island Adventure and the indie feature How it Ends. Pauly also starred in the movie Guest House, which is currently streaming on Netflix. In 2022, Pauly voiced characters in Pinocchio: A True Story and My Sweet Monster.

The Pauly Shore Podcast Show features Judd Apatow, Iliza Shlesinger, Bob Saget and more. He also hosts Pauly Shore's Random Rants. Pauly creates fun content, including a five-minute workout show called Sweatin with the Wiez, recreation of iconic movie scenes called Classic Scenes from Classic Movies and music videos with his band Pauly Shore and The Crustys. The Crustys just released their first LP, available only at paulyshore.com.

Pauly hosts the Jam in the Van podcast and is working on a memoir, How'd You Expect Me to Turn Out, and a one man show called, Stick with the Dancing: Funny Stories From my Childhood.

SHOW DETAILS

Friday May 29 / 7:15 PM & 9:30 PM / $35.00 - Landmark

Saturday May 30 / 6:45 PM & 9:00 PM / $35.00 - Landmark

Sunday May 31 / 6:00 PM / $30.00 – Larimer Square

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

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