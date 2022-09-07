Pat McGann Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Pat McGann began stand up at the age of 31. He hustled his way to become the house MC at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd.

Pat's appeal stems from his quick wit & relatable take on family life & marriage. In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs, to theater, and to arenas, including 4 sold out shows at Madison Square Garden.

McGann's relatively appearances include The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Montreal's famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda's LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Nashville Comedy Fest.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Pat McGann will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, September 8 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, September 9 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, September 10 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00