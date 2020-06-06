Opera Colorado Reschedules Upcoming Regional Premiere Of THE SHINING

Opera Colorado announces that its performances of The Shining, previously scheduled for November 2020, will take place in June 2021 due to coronavirus concerns. The production and cast remain unchanged.

"We miss welcoming audiences to performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, but the safety of everyone involved is our top concern," says Greg Carpenter, Opera Colorado's General & Artistic Director. "Moving our fall production to summer 2021 gives us time to ensure that our patrons, artists, and staff will have the safest experience possible next season, and gives our audiences time to navigate the transition back to visiting cultural institutions."

The season now opens in February 2021 with a classic of the Italian canon, Mascagni's emotionally turbulent Cavalleria Rusticana. This audience favorite delves into the repercussions of passion and betrayal, set to the soaring lines of a verismo masterpiece. While this title is well beloved by many opera fans, this will be the first time Opera Colorado has produced the piece in its 38-year history.

Bizet's smoldering drama, Carmen, takes the stage in May 2021, featuring a captivating score filled with some of the most beloved melodies in all of opera. This iconic tale of love, lust, and obsession will sweep the audience away to Spain in a larger-than-life production.

The season's finale is now The Shining, renewing Opera Colorado's commitment to producing new and rarely-performed operas. This dynamic work creates an immersive experience using compelling visuals, a dramatic libretto by Mark Campbell, and an atmospheric score by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Paul Moravec. This will be the opera's Colorado debut. Stephen King's novel was inspired by Colorado's own Stanley Hotel, so don't be surprised if there are some chilling collaborations with several Colorado institutions throughout the season.

Opera Colorado's 2020-21 Season includes the return of several familiar faces, as well as some highly-anticipated company debuts. Cavalleria Rusticana brings the Opera Colorado debut of mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, whose international career includes performances at the Royal Opera House, Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, and the Bayreuth Festival. Director David Lefkowich (Pagliacci 2020) returns to bring his creative vision and energy to Cavalleria Rusticana and former Opera Colorado Artist in Residence Kira Dills-DeSurra will make her principal artist debut as Lola.

Our lush production of Carmen features Kate Aldrich, who is hailed as the "Carmen of this generation" and has performed the role around the world in theaters such as the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Metropolitan Opera, Opernhaus Zürich, and Arena di Verona.

The Shining sees the return of Kelly Kaduce (Rusalka 2011) as Wendy Torrance-a role she originated in 2016 with Minnesota Opera. Kaduce will perform alongside baritone Edward Parks as Jack Torrance, making his Opera Colorado debut.

"The 2020-21 Season represents an exciting balance of the classic repertoire we all love, along with The Shining, a new work that is sure to appeal to a broader base of music and art enthusiasts who are curious about opera," says Carpenter. "We are thrilled that each of the season's productions feature some of the brightest and best talent, and present opera in its grandest form, showing off the great Opera Colorado Orchestra and Chorus."

"We couldn't be more thankful for the support we've received from our audiences and artists during this challenging time. I am looking forward to returning to the opera house and working with the staff, orchestra, singers, and crew to present an unforgettable season," says Music Director Ari Pelto.

Subscriptions for the 2020-21 Season are on sale now. Three-opera packages start at just $84 and are available now by visiting operacolorado.org or calling Opera Colorado's Patron Services team at (303) 468-2030. Tickets to individual shows will be available this fall. Patrons can add Booking Protect to their order, which allows them to apply for a full refund in the event of illness, injury, or other unforeseen circumstances.

