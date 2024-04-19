Northglenn Youth Theatre Celebrates 30 Years With SOMETHING ROTTEN!, SHREK, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northglenn Youth Theatre has announced its upcoming 2024-25 season in celebration of its 30th year. Since its inception, NYT has provided young performers with opportunities to shine on stage while enriching the community through the performing arts. With two levels of performances, NYT showcases the talents of actors aged 13-18 in the mainstage productions, while NYT Jr. offers younger actors aged 8-12 the chance to take the spotlight.

NYT is excited to invite you to join in for this landmark season, which will feature an exciting lineup of productions that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages!

The 30th anniversary year kicks off with a magical performance of DreamWorks Shrek The Musical Jr., running from June 28-30. This family-friendly musical promises to delight audiences with its unforgettable characters and infectious tunes.

Later this summer, enjoy the NYT production of Shakespeare's timeless classic A Midsummer Night's Dream from Aug. 2-4. Audiences will be transported to an enchanted forest where love and mischief intertwine in this beloved comedy. This marks NYT’s inaugural venture into Shakespearean productions.

Fall brings the whimsical world of Roald Dahl to life with James and the Giant Peach Jr., running from Sept. 27-29. Join James and his friends on this musical journey inside a magical peach as they encounter larger-than-life characters and discover the true meaning of friendship.

As the holiday season approaches, NYT presents the feel-good musical Sister Act, showing Nov. 15-24. Filled with soulful music and heartwarming moments, this production is sure to spread joy and cheer to audiences of all ages.

During winter 2025, NYT and NYT Jr. present two plays in repertory: Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother's Spell and The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.From Jan. 24 – Feb. 2, audiences can enjoy these two enchanting tales brought to life by NYT's talented young performers.

The season concludes in spring 2025 with Something Rotten, a hilarious musical comedy set in the uproarious world of Renaissance theatre. Running from April 25 – May 4, this production is a must-see for theatre lovers everywhere.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of Northglenn Youth Theatre," shares Producer Kimberly Jongejan. "Our anniversary season is a testament to the talent, dedication, and passion of our young performers, volunteers, and supporters. We invite the community to join us in this milestone celebration and help us continue to inspire and empower the next generation of artists and art lovers!"

Tickets are available now for summer productions and in July for the rest of the season, online at NorthglennARTS.org or by calling 303-450-8888. For more information about Northglenn Youth Theatre and the 30th anniversary season, visit NorthglennARTS.org or follow NYT on social media @NorthglennYouthTheatre.