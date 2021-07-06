McNichols Civic Center Building Reopens With Three New Art Exhibits

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the public reopening of the McNichols Civic Center Building with three new summer art exhibitions in conjunction with Major League Baseball All-Star Week.

"We are excited to reopen the McNichols Civic Center Building, one of our community's favorite arts, culture and entertainment venues. A rich partnership with Major League Baseball and local creatives and artists, plus a critically acclaimed collaborative exhibit, are perfect ways to celebrate getting back to business and our commitment to our city's cultural sector," said Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of Cultural Affairs, Denver Arts & Venues.

Shades of Greatness (First Floor) July 9-Sept. 7: In August of 2003, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) made available to the public the first-ever collaborative professional art exhibit inspired by Negro Leagues Baseball. The critically acclaimed exhibition features 35 original works of art produced by 28 diverse professional artists from across the country. The art interprets the Negro Leagues experience on-and-off the playing field.

Black Love Mural Festival Remix (Boettcher Cultural Pavilion, Second Floor) July 9-Oct. 3: Black Love Mural Festival Remix features artists from the Black Love Mural Festival (BLMF) roster. Local artists were invited to collaborate to create 30 new works. Featured participants range from internationally known to new and emerging artists joining forces to explore fresh themes and concepts.

All-Star Alliance: Denver's Cross-Cultural Muralists (Third Floor) July 9-Oct. 3: This unique exhibition features some of Denver's best-known muralists: Casey Kawaguchi, Karma Leigh, Tuke One, Detour, LaDopa, Moe Gram and Zaida Sever. In honor of the All-Star Game hosted by Denver on July 13, these artists were commissioned by Major League Baseball to create baseball-themed murals in each artist's unique style. To complete this exhibition, artists have been invited to showcase their studio work.

"Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is excited to bring Shades of Greatness to Denver as part of the events surrounding the MLB All-Star Game," said Bob Kendrick, president of NLBM. "The style and creativity displayed in the Negro Leagues made baseball an art form. This exhibit beautifully captures that spirit. It uses the power of the visual arts to enlighten and educate the public about an important but once forgotten chapter of baseball and American history."

"It's important to remember the history and legacy of Negro Leagues Baseball as it ties into the narrative of America's favorite past-time. This exhibit highlights and celebrates that history through art," continued Dr. Raymond Doswell, NLBM vice president and curator.

To kick off the exhibitions, which are free and open to the public daily, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., there will be a reception July 8, 6-9 p.m. and a panel discussion July 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in addition to several live painting events during which artists will be creating murals for the MLB-sponsored exhibit on the third floor.

Opening Reception, Thursday, July 8, 6-9 p.m.: Black Love Mural Festival invites the public to celebrate the opening of the exhibits with a discussion with elected leaders titled "Black Economic Ecosystem Congruence Panel." The event will also include light refreshments and entertainment by nine-year-old DJ Dope Wave. Suggested donation: $52.

Live Painting, Saturday, July 10, 2-3:30 p.m. with Casey Kawaguchi and Zaida Sever (third floor). Free and open to the public.

Panel Discussion - Rock with Us: Business & Culture in Denver, Sunday, July 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: This conversation will feature local Colorado business leaders as they share their perspectives on the climate, culture and artistic influences of Colorado. Intro: Dallas Davis, Director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Recruiting, Colorado Rockies, Moderator: Nikki Swarn, General Manager & Program Director - THE DROP, Panelists: Robert Gray, Creative Director, Rob the Art Museum; Norman Harris, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Holleran Group; Belinda Hooks, Marketing President, Mountain Plains Minority Supplier Development Council; LilFreshSam, Fashion Designer, CEO of INFATUÈ; Dr. Ietef "DJ CAVEM" Vita, CEO of #PlantBasedRecords, Closing Remarks: Justin Reyes, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, MLB. Free and open to the public.

Live Painting, Sunday, July 11, 12:30-2 p.m. with Tuke One and Casey Kawaguchi (third floor). Free and open to the public.

In addition to re-opening with these summer exhibitions, McNichols Civic Center Building is also available to book for private and public events. Newly renovated in 2016, the flexible spaces in the McNichols Building can accommodate everything from corporate events, weddings, birthday parties and retirement celebrations to cultural programs, meetings, lectures and panel discussions to large-scale, ticketed events such as festivals, performances and immersive experiences. Please visit McNicholsBuilding.com for more information on event booking and the cultural partner program.