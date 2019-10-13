Lulubird Project Presnets WRITES OF WINTER: Hidden Worlds & Strange Negotiations At Theater 28

The Lulubird Project will present WRITES of WINTER: Hidden Worlds & Strange Negotiations. Performances will be at Theater 29, located at 5138 W. 29th Avenue, Denver 80212, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM from December 5 to December 21. Tickets are $22 and available at www.theater29denver.com.

Literary lovers grow tired of their genre, a homeless man connects with knock knock jokes, time becomes a palindrome on East Colfax, two hipsters enter into strange arrangements with a gnome, a bride reveals she's been abducted by aliens, a laborer returns to Earth after a job gone wrong, a one-night stand reveals a startling reality in the next room, a woman meets a cricket in her backyard: one reality spills into the next in Hidden Worlds & Strange Negotiations.

"Collaborating with an imaginative director and a marvelous group of local playwrights has been beyond terrific," says Lulubird Project Artistic Director, Lisa Wagner Erickson. "The result is an evening of off-beat plays that examine the curious connections of love, loyalty, and desire in an uncertain world."

Hidden Worlds & Strange Negotiations features the talents of Bevin Antea, Bobby Bennet, Emily A. Fisher, Tara Kelso, Michael McFadden, and Matthew Schultz

The Lulubird Project is a collective dedicated to questioning norms, rules, and conventions via thought-provoking theatrical art that is imaginative, inventive, and (like life) slightly absurd.





