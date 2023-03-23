Kevin Nealon Comes to the Stanley Hotel in May

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present KEVIN NEALON coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Friday, May 26, 2023. Due to demand, a second show has been added at 9:15pm. This show will be ages 21 and up. Tickets are $50.00 plus applicable fees.

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian, and author Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member and Emmy nominated writer on NBC's Saturday Night Live and has received critical acclaim for his role on the Showtime series Weeds. Kevin most recently starred on the CBS-TV comedy series Man With A Plan, produces and hosts the digital series Hiking with Kevin. In the series, Kevin interviews his A-list celebrity friends on hikes throughout the country.

Including his stand-up touring career, Nealon has performed two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime; TV appearances on Monk, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Still Standing and more. His film career includes Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, and Daddy Day Care.

Equally talented as an artist, Nealon published, I Exaggerate, a book of his full-color caricatures and funny, endearing personal essays about his famous friends.