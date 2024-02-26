Jessie Murph Comes to Boulder Theater in April

Jessie Murph comes to the Boulder Theater in April. The performance is on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 7pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10am HERE

Tickets are $30.00 Advance or $35.00 Day of Show General Admission Tickets, plus applicable service fees

This show is all ages (under 16 with adult).

Jessie Murph will embark on her ‘In the Sticks’ North American headline tour, kicking off April 3 in Wallingford, CT, the 19-date run includes stops in Buffalo, Cincinnati, Des Moines, and more before concluding in Chattanooga on May 2. See full routing below.

Tickets to the just-announced headline dates will be available via the Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, 2/27 at 10am local time. Fans can register to receive access HERE. Local Presale will be available at 10am local time Thursday, 2/29 before onsale to the general public begins Friday, 3/1 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.jessiemurph.com/#tour.

Jessie’s ‘In the Sticks’ dates follow her global headline tour that sold over 85,000 tickets and saw her command stages in major markets abroad as well as 40 cities across the US & Canada just last year. Continuing to dominate the road in 2024, Jessie will also be a mainstay at various festivals including Hangout, BottleRock, Boston Calling, Gov Ball, and more.

This past Friday Jessie released new song “Son of a Bitch,” marking the 19-year-old Alabama artist’s first offering of new music this year and a new chapter of her multi-faceted sound. Written by Jessie, Jeff “Gitty” Gittleman, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, and Daniel Tannenbaum “Bekon,” the soulful tune follows her hit single “Wild Ones” with Jelly Roll, which has tallied over 160M streams worldwide since release in October, broke through top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and reached #1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.