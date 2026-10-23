JKYL & HYDE to Perform at Fox Theatre in January

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The JKYL & HYDE Winter Break Tour will make a stop at the Fox Theatre on Friday, January 15, 2027, featuring special guests Klo, Kowala, and Deet.

The electronic music duo will take the stage for an evening of live music, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.

The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. General admission tickets are on sale now.

Jkyl & Hyde is a project defined by contrast. Chaos and control, beauty and intensity, held in the same breath. The sound moves fluidly between emotionally charged melodic anthems and uncompromising, heavy-hitting drops: music built to resonate in the heart and hit in the chest.

The project's breakthrough Second Self EP, featuring 'Runaway' and 'Sensory Session', has surpassed 20 million streams, carving out rare territory where bass music meets emotional songwriting. The EP fueled a sold-out 14-date North American tour, plus stops at premier festivals including EDC, Electric Forest, and Shambhala. Jkyl & Hyde continues to build a rapidly growing global audience, one that feels the contrast as much as it hears it.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 03 Hrs 58 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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