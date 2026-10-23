JKYL & HYDE to Perform at Fox Theatre in January
The bass music project blends emotionally charged melodic anthems with heavy drops, drawing from a breakthrough EP that fueled a sold-out North American tour.
The JKYL & HYDE Winter Break Tour will make a stop at the Fox Theatre on Friday, January 15, 2027, featuring special guests Klo, Kowala, and Deet.
The electronic music duo will take the stage for an evening of live music, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.
The event is open to all ages, with attendees under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult. General admission tickets are on sale now.
Jkyl & Hyde is a project defined by contrast. Chaos and control, beauty and intensity, held in the same breath. The sound moves fluidly between emotionally charged melodic anthems and uncompromising, heavy-hitting drops: music built to resonate in the heart and hit in the chest.
The project's breakthrough Second Self EP, featuring 'Runaway' and 'Sensory Session', has surpassed 20 million streams, carving out rare territory where bass music meets emotional songwriting. The EP fueled a sold-out 14-date North American tour, plus stops at premier festivals including EDC, Electric Forest, and Shambhala. Jkyl & Hyde continues to build a rapidly growing global audience, one that feels the contrast as much as it hears it.
HOW TO GET TICKETS
Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Stranger Sings
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
|
BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical
Buell Theatre (3/09-3/21) PHOTOS
|
Arnie's Scary Fun Mix
Pikes Peak State College Downtown Campus - Studio West (10/15-10/26)
|
The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Buell Theatre (11/14-11/14)
|
Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
|
Mothman: A Ludicrous Love Story (Staged Reading)
Indigo Theatre Company, LLC (1/09-1/09)
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Buell Theatre (8/18-8/29) PHOTOS
|
ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
|
The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays
Cheyenne Civic Center (12/19-12/19)
|
bogfriends
Singleton Theatre (1/15-2/21) PHOTOS