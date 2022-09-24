Irish Comedy Trio Foil Arms & Hog Announce November Tour Dates

Foil Arms & Hog, Ireland's top sketch comedy group, will bring their newest live show back for dates this November. After selling out their spring tour, the prolific Dublin-based trio are back by popular demand for more U.S. dates plus two shows in Vancouver.

Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms), and Sean Flanagan (Hog) are viral video stars with over 500 million hits and a massive global fanbase of followers including 766k YouTube subscribers who anxiously await their weekly comedy video posts. While many fans know the trio for their online sketches, it's in their live show where Foil Arms & Hog really shine. A mix of sketch comedy, offbeat characters, music, and more, the trio have been touring for over nine years to audience and critical acclaim including sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe 2009-2019 and Best Reviewed show 2018 and 2019.

Foil Arms & Hog sold out their spring tour dates and return this November for more shows, some of which have already sold out. Don't miss Foil Arms & Hog on tour with over an hour of scripted sketches, twisted characters, music and the occasional, unintentional improvisation.

FOIL ARMS & HOG ON TOUR

Tickets & more info at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198916®id=62&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foilarmsandhog.ie%2Ftour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Nov 4 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Nov 5 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Nov 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT

Nov 8 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

Nov 10 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre - SOLD OUT

Nov 11 - Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre - SOLD OUT

Nov 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Playhouse - SOLD OUT

Nov 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

Nov 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Nov 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

Nov 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Schrott Center for the Arts

Nov 19 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre