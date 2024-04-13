Insight Colab Theatre Will Present Amy Herzog's 4000 MILES, Featuring An All-Asian Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Insight Colab Theatre will present 4000 Miles July 25 through August 4, at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010. Performances are Thursday, July 25; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 - $35 and available at the button below. Student discount information on the site. For more information call 303-437-8917.

After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, a 21-year-old grandson seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandfather in his West Village apartment. Over the course of a single month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately reach each other. 4000 Miles looks at how two outsiders find their way in today's world.

Director Samantha Saunders states, “The all-Asian casting stays in line with our mission of giving opportunities to an underrepresented demographic and it aligns with the roots of the theatre company. We wanted to explore nontraditional casting for the play and the grandfather/grandson relationship will still discover the generational struggles the play dives into.”

She went on to say, “This play is still different in the sense that it explores the struggle of the old world and the new world coming together and how that can be overcome. I don't believe it is the gender of the family member that is important in this casting but rather the colliding of different life experiences and coming together as a family despite those differences.”

Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles won the 2012 Obie Award for Best New American Play and was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Her play Mary Jane, won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. She was a finalist for the 2012–2013 and 2016–2017 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Herzog was also nominated for a 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for her adaptation of Ibsen's A Doll's House.

Newly rebranded, Insight Colab Theatre was previously known as Theatre Esprit Asia (TEA). TEA, founded in 2012, was Southwest Denver's first and only pan Asian American theatre company. Insight Colab Theatre features plays with non-traditional, diverse casting while creating acting workshops to train the new generation of diverse actors along with a writers' series to explore identity, race and privilege.

Insight Colab Theatre

4000 Miles

A compassionate story of family, love and healing.

July 25 – Aug 4

Thurs., July 25 @ 7:30 p.m.

Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m. and Sat/Sun at 2:00 p.m.

$25 - $35

For more information call 303-437-8917.

Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010