Flamboyán Now Casting Latina Actresses For EMPIRE OF SOLITUDE

Flamboyán Theatre, Denver's first Puerto Rican theatre, is seeking Latina actresses for its play about the last days of Julia de Burgos, Empire of Solitude. Director Nare Cortes is looking for bilingual actresses, as the play is largely in Spanglish. One role is English only, however, so there is an opening for an actress who isn't Spanish speaking. That same role is also tailored for queer, androgynous actresses.

Empire of Solitude will have a run at Buntport Theater, near the Santa Fe Arts District, from August 4-18. See the image for specifications regarding rehearsals. Auditions will be done virtually.

Those interested should send their resume and headshot to jon.marcantoni@gmail.com and will receive select monologues to make videos and send back to the production team for review.

Empire of Solitude is an experimental drama based on the poetry of Julia de Burgos (1914-1953) that chronicles her mental state in the last week of her life. Told through the eyes of the four personalities that Burgos embodies in her poetry--Feminine, Poetess, Revolutionary, and Wife--the play is an examination of the way misogyny, both societal and internalized, creates an isolated existence where it is impossible to be accepted by others while being true to yourself. Fueled by alcohol, despair, and biting humor, Julia de Burgos struggles to locate the key to finding peace in the waning hours of her life.

The call will remain open through May 10.