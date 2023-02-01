Fine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in March

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is proud to announce the opening of "In The Heights," a story of a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.



From the creator and star of "Hamilton" comes Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Tony Award-winning musical, a love-letter to the community in upper Manhattan where he still lives. "In The Heights" tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.



A hip-hop musical with a salsa beat, "In The Heights" is the winner of the 2008 Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.



"These stories are everyone's stories," said Director Elise Santora. "It's parents trying to put their child through college; it's an independent, fierce woman fighting for her business. It's about created family, a better life, and what home really looks like. I want the audience to be soaked in that community feeling."



Santora played Abuela Claudia in the first Broadway production of "In The Heights," subsequently performing in the first national tour. Her regional credits span from Los Angeles to New York, on and off Broadway.



Santora returns to the Fine Arts Center after performing the title role in "Guadalupe in the Guest Room" for which she garnered the Henry Award for Outstanding Actress.



"In the Heights" is recommended for general audiences.



Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda | Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes | Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Directed by Elise Santora | Choreographed by Julio Agustin

Tickets start at $20. The Fine Arts Center offers military and membership discounts, as well as discounts for patrons under 40. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.