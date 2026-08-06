Durango PlayFest Now Accepting Play Submissions for 2027 Festival

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Durango PlayFest, a week-long play development festival in Durango, CO, is now accepting play submissions through October 1, 2026, for its 9th annual festival in June 2027.

Both established and up-and-coming playwrights are encouraged to submit works of comedy or drama to be considered for the festival, which takes place June 22-27, 2027. Selected playwrights will workshop their new plays with professional directors and actors before presenting staged readings to live audiences. Since 2018, 34 plays by 28 playwrights have been featured. The number of submissions is capped at 200. Visit durangoplayfest.org/submit-a-play for submission guidelines and information on past festivals.

ABOUT DURANGO PLAYFEST

Durango PlayFest empowers playwrights by providing a collaborative environment to develop new work with professional actors and directors, culminating in thought-provoking play readings and talkbacks that engage audiences. We create educational and employment opportunities for students and the community, while contributing to the economic and cultural vitality of Southwest Colorado.

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