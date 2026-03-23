Duncan Trussell To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square

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Comedian, podcaster, and actor Duncan Trussell will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square from March 26 through March 28 in Denver. The engagement will include multiple performances across three nights.

Trussell is known for his podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour, which has reached more than 25 million downloads and features conversations on topics including comedy, spirituality, and philosophy. The podcast served as the basis for the animated series The Midnight Gospel.

His stand-up career includes appearances at festivals such as Just for Laughs and Moontower Comedy Festival. His television credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, MADtv, Drunk History, and Adventure Time, as well as work on the sketch show Stupidface.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Comedy Works Larimer Square. Showtimes are March 26 at 7:15 p.m.; March 27 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and March 28 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $35, with advance purchase available.