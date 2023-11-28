Donnell Rawlings to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in December

Donnell Rawlings will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on December 8 & 9.

Donnell Rawlings first became recognized for his hilarious sketches as Ashy Larry on Chappelle Show and soon became a force both on and off the stage as a Comedian, Actor and Podcaster.

Donnell is co-starring in Adam McKay's HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and will film his new special for Netflix this spring produced by Dave Chappelle. In addition, his podcast, The Donnell Rawlings Show, airs on the 5 top platforms and has reached over 4 million views. He also co-stars on STARZ's BMF/Black Mafia Family with Snoop Dog and Eminem.

Donnell is selling out shows across the country and just performed alongside Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl and will join Snoop Dogg for his F*cn Around comedy special with Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Sommore, all as part of the Netflix Comedy Festival.

Donnell has won critical acclaim for his role on HBO's The Wire and as Dez in Pixar's hit film Soul. In turn, he was honored by The African-American Humor Awards in 2021 with the Redd Foxx Award. Donnell's most significant part of his life is being a father to his 7-year-old son, Austen.

Friday, December 8 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, December 9 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here