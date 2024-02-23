Denver Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications for Five Points Jazz Festival Vendors

Denver Arts & Venues has announced that applications are now open for Five Points Jazz Festival vendors.

On Saturday, June 8, 2024, tens of thousands of people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family fun event. At the forefront will be jazz music and the many hard working and talented local jazz musicians featured on outdoor and indoor stages.

Applications are being accepted for food trucks, food tents, nonprofit booths, corporate booths and artisans.

Vendor spaces range from $225 for an artisan tent up to $750 for food trucks and $800 for corporate spaces. Interested organizations and artisans can visit www.ArtsandVenues.com/5PJF where they can find additional information and a link to apply. Applications will be accepted through April 1.

“We are excited to present the 2024 Five Points Jazz Festival and highlight not only a broad spectrum of musical talent, but also eclectic and diverse food, art, apparel, jewelry and more!” said Gretchen Hollrah, Denver Arts & Venues executive director.

The 2024 festival will be zero-waste, a sustainability initiative started in 2019.

This year’s Five Points Jazz Festival will take place June 8, noon-8 p.m., with vendors on site throughout the duration of the event.