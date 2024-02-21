Denver Arts & Venues Hosts SOLO EN PAPEL Exhibit, On Now

Denver Arts & Venues has announced “Solo en Papel: 30 Años de Grabados” (“Alone on Paper: 30 years of Printmaking”), a solo exhibition of artworks by Emilio Lobato, in the Buell Theatre lobby now through April 7.

“A Colorado artist whose family goes back 16 generations, Emilio Lobato has a large collection of creations spanning his 30-year career. While also well known for his paintings, he has also gained recognition for his classic, calm, serene printworks,” said Shanna Shelby, exhibition curator for Denver Arts & Venues. “His prints are intriguing because of his sensitivity to the paper he uses in his work, often including antique, handmade and found paper.”

This exhibition is presented in conjunction with Month of Printmaking (Mo’Print). Started in 2014, Mo’Print is a biennial event celebrating the fine art of making original, hand-crafted prints with the purpose to inspire, provide accessible education opportunities to the public, and promote awareness of educational events in the Denver metropolitan area, the front range region and throughout Colorado.

“In the early 1990s, I began printmaking in earnest,” said artist Emilio Lobato. “I fell in love with monotype, because unlike painting, results are achieved relatively quickly. Of all printmaking techniques, monotype is a particular favorite of mine; I can use all my favorite materials such as paint and various paper on a scale that’s very different from my paintings.”

This exhibition is open to ticketholders for Buell Theatre events, or by appointment by emailingShanna.Shelby@denvergov.org. Additionally, the Buell Theatre lobby will be open Monday March 18, noon to 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, noon to 2 p.m. for the general public to visit the exhibition.

Opening Reception, Guided Tour and Discussion: Sunday, March 3, 2-4 p.m.

Join Shanna Shelby, curator of exhibitions for Denver Arts & Venues, and master printmaker Emilio Lobato from 2-4 p.m. on March 3 for an opening reception including a guided tour and discussion of "Solo en Papel: 30 Años de Grabados” on display in the Buell Theatre lobby January 20-April 7.

Light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available. This reception, tour and discussion is free and open to the public.