Denver Art Society to Present AT EASE ART NIGHT This Month

Denver Art Society will present At Ease Art Night on Saturday, April 27 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204. For more information call 303-534-1132 or go online at the button below.

Saturday, April 27/ At Ease, 6 – 10 p.m. A relaxed and interactive evening is being offered for those appreciating a less stimulating and more neurodivergent friendly experience. Acoustic music and a serene atmosphere are the setting as artists work on new pieces. A community art area will offer an interactive opportunity to create a communal piece of art. Snacks and a cash bar available.

The musical lineup for the evening:

6:00-6:30 Cee Martinez piano

6:30-7:15 Matt Jordan

7:15-8:00 Ibby Cline & Michael Walters

8:00-8:30 Original Acoustic Folk Rock Duo Strings player

8:30-9:15 Naked Dawn Duo

9:15-10:00 Tim Piano

ASL is available for the At Ease event, please rsvp to das.board734@gmail.com.

Denver Art Society

Admission is free. Donations are always welcome.

303-534-1132 or online at the button below.

Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204

The mission of the Denver Art Society is to host a creative community where people of all ages can view, learn, and exhibit local art in all forms. We volunteer to open a public gallery (open 7 days/week 10 a.m.-7 p.m.) where our members can show their art without censorship. We also maintain dozens of studios and hold various classes where artists can learn and grow together.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, we rely on the donations of visitors and participants to execute our role as a leader in cultural enrichment of the Denver Metro area.