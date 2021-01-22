DCPA Off-Center and MCA Denver To Offer Mixed Taste Lecture Miniseries

DCPA Off-Center and the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver are once again breaking the mold. Following a popular online summer series, the partners will present Mixed Taste: Still At Home, a miniseries of its popular lectures to online audiences - February 17, February 24 and March 3.

Conceived by Adam Lerner in 2004, Mixed Taste pairs two speakers, speaking for 20 minutes each on completely unrelated subjects, followed by questions from the audience on both topics at the same time.

Food writer / attorney / certified barbecue judge Adrian Miller will serve as the first guest curator of the tag team lecture series. Miller is the Executive Director of the Colorado Council of Churches and has served as a special assistant to President Bill Clinton and a senior policy analyst for Colorado Governor Bill Ritter Jr.

Miller has served as a Mixed Taste guest lecturer on topics such as Soul Food, Soda Pop, Hot Sauce, Chicken & Waffles, Kool-Aid Pickles and Presidential Drinking. With his diverse array of expertise in unrelated topics, Miller is an obvious choice to identify Mixed Taste's newest lineup of topics, which include:

Machine Theology & Empanadas

Featuring Philip Reed-Butler and Ted Vial & Sandra Gutierrez

February 17 at 7pm MST

Monoliths & Colonial Cartography

Featuring Miranda Lash & Apoorva Tadepalli

February 24 at 7pm MST

100 Year Starship & Cattle Breeding

Featuring Alires Almon & Mark Enns

March 3 at 7pm MST

BONUS! Virtual Friday fish fry with guest curator Adrian Miller

Buy the full series bundle and join Mixed Taste: Still At Home guest curator and soul food expert Adrian Miller for a casual lunchtime chat with Charlie Miller, DCPA Off-Center founder, and Sarah Kate Baie, MCA Denver Director of Programming. Learn more about how Mixed Taste is produced and Adrian's new book Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, and enjoy the company and conversation of a good old Friday fish fry. Date and time will be provided to full series buyers.

Tickets to the virtual Mixed Taste are $10 per event or $25 for all three and are on sale now. All tickets will be available online only at denvercenter.org and include access to each livestream event. The DCPA will email ticketholders streaming details prior to the event.

Each evening will conclude with an original poem inspired by the topics performed by some of Denver's best poets including James Brunt, Suzi Q. Smith and Brenton Weyi. Please note, Mixed Taste topics/speakers are subject to change.