Colorado Music Festival Names Aren Der Hacopian as New Executive Director

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After a nationwide search, the Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts (CMF & CMA) Board of Directors announces the appointment of Aren Der Hacopian as the organization's new Executive Director. Der Hacopian joins CMF & CMA as a senior arts executive with more than 20 years of experience advancing cultural organizations at the intersection of performance, education and community engagement.

“After an extensive national search, we are delighted to welcome Aren as the new executive director of the Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts. In addition to his experience with one of the nation's leading performing arts groups, Aren brings a true passion for classical music and music education,” said Board President Jim Heeter. “We look forward to his leadership in continuing the excellence of our internationally-acclaimed Colorado Music Festival and to building even greater success for the Center for Musical Arts' outstanding community music education programs."

Music Director Peter Oundjian said, “Over the past 20 years, Aren has worked closely with artists and artistic leadership to translate vision into high-impact results. With his background in building relationships with musicians, donors and community partners, I look forward to our collaboration."

"The opportunity to lead an organization where world-class performance and deeply rooted music education coexist is particularly compelling to me. This integrated model reflects how I believe musical institutions create lasting impact by connecting artistic excellence with lifelong learning and meaningful community engagement,” said Der Hacopian.

Aren Der Hacopian has held leadership positions at the Seattle Opera since 2010. He was responsible for artistic administration, production planning, workforce leadership and financial oversight across major institutional programs and productions. Prior to his director roles, he managed the Seattle Opera's Young Artists Program starting in 2007. From 2006-07, he supported the launch and operations of Los Angeles Opera's Domingo Thornton Young Artists Program. He received a bachelor's degree in music from California State University, Los Angeles and a master's degree in voice and opera from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Der Hacopian begins work with the Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts on September 1, 2026, following Elizabeth McGuire, who has led the organization since 2016. He will be moving to the Boulder area with his husband and two toy poodles. His interests include mentoring young artists and gardening.

About the Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts

Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts inspires and connects community members of all ages by providing access to the best of the world's music through education and performance. It is a one-of-a-kind organization that provides a broad spectrum of music education opportunities and world-class performances to citizens throughout Boulder County and beyond.

Founded in 1976, the Colorado Music Festival (CMF) presents a summer season of classical music concerts performed by professional musicians from around the world at the historic Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder. Guest artists from around the world join more than 100 all-star musicians, who comprise the Festival Orchestra, in performances that inspire and engage concertgoers of all ages. Under the music direction of Peter Oundjian, the CMF thrills audiences of more than 20,000 each season with programming that embraces the most beloved classical music repertoire, while integrating world music and the works of exciting modern composers.

The Colorado Music Festival celebrates its 50th Anniversary from July 9-August 9, 2026, as Colorado turns 150 and America marks 250 years. This summer's festival, led by Music Director Peter Oundjian, features world-class artists — pianists Yuja Wang, Michelle Cann, Tony Siqi Yun and Nobuyuki Tsujii; violinists Himari and Njioma Grevious; clarinetist Ricardo Morales; guest conductors Leonard Slatkin, Jeffrey Kahane and Gemma New; the Canadian Brass; and the Danish String Quartet — beloved masterworks with the Festival Orchestra and four world premieres. Concerts take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays, offering an unforgettable summer music experience on the iconic historic stage at Chautauqua in Boulder. For details and tickets, visit coloradomusicfestival.org.

Founded in 1995 as Rocky Mountain Center for Musical Arts, the Center for Musical Arts (CMA) merged with the Colorado Music Festival in 2009. Featuring 37 music teachers, CMA serves more than 600 students each week through private instruction, ensembles, classes and community programs, supporting musicians of all ages and abilities while embracing a holistic view of music-making, from amateur participation to professional development.

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