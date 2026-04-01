City Park Jazz Reveals 2026 Summer Season Schedule

🎭 NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Park Jazz has announced the lineup for the 40th annual summer series and Celebration of Community! City Park Jazz is a “celebration of community” that began in 1986 featuring only local musicians. Sunday evenings throughout the summer see anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 neighbors from City Park neighborhoods—and all over Colorado—enjoying the amazing talent that calls the Centennial State home, all free of charge. A selection of carefully curated vendors and diverse food trucks round out this family-friendly festival atmosphere!

“Forty years ago, a small group of music lovers had a simple idea: bring great jazz to the park and let the community gather around it,” says Andy Bercaw, President of the City Park Jazz Board of Directors. “What has grown from that idea is something none of us could have imagined. This 40th season is a celebration of every musician who has graced our stage, every volunteer who has shown up, and every neighbor who has spread a blanket on the grass and made CPJ part of their summer. We can't wait to do it all again.”

The 2026 lineup features some of Denver's most beloved performers across genres, from jazz and blues to Latin rhythms, brass, and beyond. This season's acts include the incomparable voice of Denver, Hazel Miller and the Collective; Shane Endsley and the Denver Municipal Band; the fiery Conjunto Colores; and our returning fan-favorite, the Brass Band Extravaganza—featuring the Bourbon Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band—just to name a few.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration, each show this summer will include a special tribute honoring past CPJ contributors as well as CPJ performers-in-memoriam—beloved members of our community whose artistry and dedication helped make City Park Jazz what it is today. Further details on these tributes will be announced as the season approaches.

They are also doing a test run of a new shuttle bus service as part of our ongoing commitment to making City Park Jazz accessible to everyone! They are going to start with two shows this season, July 5 and Aug. 9. The shuttle is specifically for attendees with mobility and disability-related needs. Shuttles will pick up passengers at the lots for the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Denver Zoo, dropping off directly at the accessible entrance to the Pavilion, and then in reverse at the end of the show. Stay tuned—we'll share more details closer to the start of the season!

2026 SEASON SCHEDULE:

June 7, 2026 – DJ Williams Band

June 14, 2026 – Spicy Pickles feat. Hannah Rodriguez

June 21, 2026 – Hazel Miller & The Collective

June 28, 2026 – Shane Endsley and the Denver Municipal Band

July 5, 2026 – Brass Band Extravaganza featuring Bourbon Brass Band & Badda Boom Brass Band

July 12, 2026 – BTTRFLY

July 19, 2026 – Conjunto Colores with Rasta Salsa

July 26, 2026 – Convergence

August 2, 2026 – Delta Sonics Blues Revue

August 9, 2026 – Jakarta